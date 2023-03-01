Home

Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup Match LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Live Online And TV Broadcast

Irani Cup: The Rest of India (RoI) will play 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh from March 1-5 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior.

When will the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match take place?

The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match will take place on Wednesday, March 01, 2023.

Where will the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match take place?

The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match will be held in Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior.

What time will the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match start?

The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match will start at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match?

The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match be available?

The live streaming of the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads:

Madhya Pradesh Squad: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri(w/c), Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham S Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Ankit Kushwah, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Harsh Gawli, Aman Solanki

Rest of India Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Baba Indrajith, Harvik Desai(w), Saurabh Kumar, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Pulkit Narang, Mukesh Kumar, Upendra Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Yash Dhull, Atit Sheth











