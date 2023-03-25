When And Where To Watch NZ vs SL 1st ODI Online & TV

Home

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online & TV

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI online and on TV in India.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI – Live Cricket Streaming

Despite losing 0-2 against the hosts, Sri Lanka should feel proud in the way they gave the defending WTC champions a run for their money in the search of an unlikely spot in the WTC final. Now, with it being the year of the ODI World Cup, the three games would be crucial for both sides in trying to fine-tune their sides for the marquee event. It promises to be an interesting game.

Here are the details of when and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI online and on TV in India:

When will the 1st ODI between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Where will the 1st ODI between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st ODI between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time will the 1st ODI between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka start?

The 1st ODI between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will start at 6:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka?

The 1st ODI between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will not telecast live on TV.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in India?

The live streaming of the 1st ODI between the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Prime Video app.

NZ vs SL SQUADS

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister











