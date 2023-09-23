Home

IND vs AUS Free Live Streaming 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch On Mobile, TV In India

IND vs AUS Free Live Streaming 2nd ODI: Here are the details of when and where to watch the 2nd ODI between India and Australia on Mobile, TV in India.



IND vs AUS Free Live Streaming 2nd ODI: After winning the first match by five wickets in Mohali now, the focus will shift to Indore where KL Rahul-led team India will face Australia for the second ODI of the three-match series. Earlier India’s bowlers were struggling because of the heat wave in Mohali and there are chances that both teams will face the same environment in the second ODI. The focus will be on Suryakumar Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin as there are speculations that both will likely to be part of India’s squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in place of injured Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel respectively.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 2nd ODI between India and Australia online and on TV in India:

When is the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia?

The 2nd ODI match between India and Australia will played on Sunday, September 24.

When will India vs Australia 2nd ODI match start?

The second ODI between India and Australia will start at 1.30 PM IST.

What is the venue for India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The Holkar Stadium, Indore will host the 2nd ODI between India and Australia.

Where can I watch the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match Live On Mobile, TV in India?

Sports 18 channels, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD will broadcast the 2nd ODI match live between India and Australia.

How to watch the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match LIVE in India?

The live telecast of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar















