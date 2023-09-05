Home

India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement LIVE Streaming Today: When And Where to Watch on TV

India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement: Stay hooked to this website for all the latest.

Mumbai: In hours from now, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would announce their squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. While there is much speculation over the squad, reports suggest that KL Rahul, who has been out of action due to an injury, would join the team for the marquee event as he has now recovered. Rohit Sharma is set to the lead the Indian side at the ODI WC. It will be his first time at leading India in a World Cup. Spotlight would most certainly be on him. It would be interesting to see if he can lead India all the way to the title or not.

When will the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup be announced?

The Indian squad for the ODI WC would be announced by the BCCI at 1 PM IST today.

Where can fans watch the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup be announcement LIVE?

You can watch the ODI World Cup squad announcement on Star Sports Network.

Where can the fans stream the ODI World Cup squad announcement of India?

Fans can stream the press conference on Disney+Hotstar.

It is believed that chief selector Ajit Agarkar went to Kandy to speak with the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid and finalise the ODI World Cup squad. As per an Indian Express report, Kuldeep Yadav is in the side. The batting order would feature Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer. The allrounders would be Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. And the pacers would be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.















