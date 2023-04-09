Home

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC Hero Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC Hero Indian Super Cup match online and on TV.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC Hero Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Manjeri, Kerala: After a last-3 finish for the third consecutive season, East Bengal will be looking to make a mark in Indian football’s third domestic competition in Hero Indian Super Cup. In the inaugural Super Cup, the Kolkata Giants reached the final, before losing to Bengaluru FC 4-1. In this year’s ISL, the Red and Gold Brigade finished 9th and will be up against Odisha FC tonight, who reached the play-offs of the ISL. This would be a tough battle for the Kolkata side and would want nothing but just 3 points to get their campaign up and running. Apart from Odisha, EBFC are grouped alongside Hyderabad FC and Aizawl in Group B.

What is the timing of the Hero ISL match Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ?

The Hero ISL match Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC will be played on Sunday (April 9) from 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Hero ISL match Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC going to be played?

The Hero ISL match Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC be played at Manjeri Payyanad Stadium, Kerala.

Where can I watch the Hero ISL match Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC on TV ?

The Hero ISL match Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2.

Where can I live stream the Hero ISL match Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC in India?

The Hero ISL match Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC will be live streamed on FanCode.

East Bengal FC Squad: Kamaljit Singh, Pawan Kumar and Suvam Sen, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritamkumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Charalambos Kyriacou, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan, Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jordan O’Doherty, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Himanshu Jangra, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip, VP Suhair.

Odisha FC Squad: Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, and Lalthuammawia Ralte, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Shubham Sarangi, Denechandra Meitei, Sahil Panwar and Lalruatthara, Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Princeton Rebello, Victor Rodriguez, and Isaac Vanmalsawma, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Ralte, Soosai Raj, and Aniket Jadhav.











