When And Where To Watch Online and On TV Fancode

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Pak vs Afg, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Afghanistan will lock horns against Pakistan for the first T20I match which will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday at 9.30 PM IST. Both teams will look to win the first game to take an early lead in the three-match T20I series. Shahdab Khan is leading Pakistan in absence of regular captain Babar Azam. Afghanistan were originally slated to kickstart their season with an ODI series against Australia this month in the UAE but Cricket Australia shelved its plans to play in protest at the curbs placed on women’s cricket in Afghanistan, paving the way for this series.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I online and on TV in India:

When will the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan take place?

The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played on Friday, March 24, 2023

Where will the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan take place?

The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan start?

The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will start at 9:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan?

The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will not telecasted live on TV.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan in India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan match will be available on Fancode app.











