When and Where to Watch Online FanCode and on TV Star Sports 2

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super Cup match online and on TV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Kozhikode, Kerala: ATK Mohun Bagan got their Indian Super Cup 2023 campaign up and running with a resounding 5-1 win over I-league side Gokulam Kerala FC in the first match. The defending ISL Champions now shift their focus towards Jamshedpur, who are also coming on the back of a hard-fought 5-3 win over fellow ISL side FC Goa. A win today for the Mariners means, they will have one foot in the semis.

What is the timing of the Indian Super Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC ?

The Indian Super Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC will be played on Friday (April 14) from 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Indian Super Cup Match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC going to be played?

The Indian Super Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC be played at EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

Where can I watch the Indian Super Cup Match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC on TV ?

The Indian Super Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2.

Where can I live stream the Indian Super Cup Match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC in India?

The Indian Super Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC will be live streamed on FanCode.

ATK Mohun Bagan Squad: Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder, Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Jamshedpur FC Squad: TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Rakshit Dagar, Ayush Jena, Laldinpuia Pachau, Ricky Lallawmawma, Dylan Fox, Eli Sabia, Muhammad Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinliana Renthlei, Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Harry Sawyer, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu.











