South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online in India

Mitchell Marsh-led Australia got off to a winning start in the three-match T20I series against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban. Thanks to his good show with the bat, Marsh powered Australia to a 111-run win. They would like to come up with a similar show when the two teams meet again on Friday. On the other hand, the hosts would like to bounce back with a win to level the series and set up a decider.

Where is South Africa going to take on Australia in the 2nd T20I?

South Africa take on Australia in the 2nd ODI at Kingsmead in Durban.

When is South africa going to take on Australia in the 2nd T20I?

South Africa will take on Australia in the 2nd T20I on Friday (September 1).

Where can you watch the TV telecast of South Africa versus Australia 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between South Africa and Australia can be watched on Star Sports in India.

Where can you LIVE stream the South Africa versus Australia 2nd T20I?

The live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Donavon Ferreira, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Wade, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff















