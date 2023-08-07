August 7, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

When and Where to Watch Online SonyLIV and on TV Sony Ten 2

3 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2023 match online and on TV.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC TV Telecast, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Durand Cup, Durand Cup 2023, Durand Cup Fixtures, Durand Cup Schedule, Durand Cup Live, Durand Cup TV Telecast
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Punjab FC have announced their 26-member squad for the 132nd Durand Cup ahead of their opening Group-A fixture against Indian Super League (ISL) Cup winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which will be played at the Kishore Bharathi Krirangan, here on Monday. Head coach Staikos Vergetis has named the squad that has a mix of youth and experience for their debut in the Durand Cup. The squad includes foreigners Luka Majcen, Juan Mera and Kiran Kumar Lindu who had recently extended their contracts after a successful I-League captain. The squad includes all the new Indian signings, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Leon Augustine, Prasanth K. Mohan, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Nitesh Darjee, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Ricky Shabong and Ranjeet Pandre that was made before the start of the season. Punjab FC will be playing their first competitive match after getting promoted to ISL. The team has been practising in Kolkata ahead of their Durand Cup fixtures. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan will head into the match after dominating Bangladesh Army by 5-0 with a young team. A win today for the Mariners will put them in serious contention for the knockouts.

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC will be played on Monday (August 7) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC will be played at Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC in India?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC will be live streamed on SonyLIV.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

PCB Appoints Pakistan Legend Inzamam-Ul-Haq As Chief Selector Of Mens National Cricket Team

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Not Playing In Other Foreign Leagues Cost Us At ICC Level, Robin Uthappa Expresses Disappointment After India Lose To West Indies In 2nd T20I

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

How Indian Cricket Teams Earned Direct Quarterfinal Entry At Asian Games 2023

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Maharashtra Business Icon Award for Agricultural Tech Innovation

54 mins ago
2 min read

PCB Appoints Pakistan Legend Inzamam-Ul-Haq As Chief Selector Of Mens National Cricket Team

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

SquadStack Spearheads the AI Revolution: Transforming India’s Telecalling Landscape

2 hours ago
3 min read

Red FM & The Indian Army Unite for Teen Rang Tawang

2 hours ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights