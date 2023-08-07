When and Where to Watch Online SonyLIV and on TV Sony Ten 2

Home

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2023 match online and on TV.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Punjab FC have announced their 26-member squad for the 132nd Durand Cup ahead of their opening Group-A fixture against Indian Super League (ISL) Cup winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which will be played at the Kishore Bharathi Krirangan, here on Monday. Head coach Staikos Vergetis has named the squad that has a mix of youth and experience for their debut in the Durand Cup. The squad includes foreigners Luka Majcen, Juan Mera and Kiran Kumar Lindu who had recently extended their contracts after a successful I-League captain. The squad includes all the new Indian signings, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Leon Augustine, Prasanth K. Mohan, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Nitesh Darjee, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Ricky Shabong and Ranjeet Pandre that was made before the start of the season. Punjab FC will be playing their first competitive match after getting promoted to ISL. The team has been practising in Kolkata ahead of their Durand Cup fixtures. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan will head into the match after dominating Bangladesh Army by 5-0 with a young team. A win today for the Mariners will put them in serious contention for the knockouts.

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC will be played on Monday (August 7) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC will be played at Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC in India?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC will be live streamed on SonyLIV.















