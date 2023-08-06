When and Where to Watch Online SonyLIV and on TV Sony Ten 2

Home

East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army, Durand Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup match online and on TV.

East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army, Durand Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: East Bengal FC open their campaign against the Bangladesh Army Football Team (BAFT) in the second match of the day, at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Sunday. Fans will be waiting with a lot of anticipation for East Bengal’s first game in the 132nd Durand Cup, against a Bangladesh Army Football Team (BAFT) that was simply overwhelmed by Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the tournament opener earlier on Thursday by 5-0. East Bengal go into the Durand Cup with a totally new getup as well when compared to the previous edition. They have experienced Spanish head coach Carles Cuadrat at the helm, to begin with. They have also roped in the much more assured Prabhsukhan Gill in goal from the Kerala Blasters and their defense looks more settled with experienced heads like Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar and Mandar Rao Dessai now in their ranks. Up ahead they have the mercurial duo of Suhair and Naorem Mahesh Singh who can turn any game on its head and the experience of Brazilian Clayton Silva to complete a much more rounded side.

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army ?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army will be played on Sunday (August 6) from 4:45 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army going to be played?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army on TV ?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army in India?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army will be live streamed on SonyLIV.















