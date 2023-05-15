Home

Sports

Leicester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match Online And On Tv In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Leicester City vs Liverpool match online and on TV in India.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Leicester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2023 Live Streaming: Leicester City will lock horns against Liverpool. Liverpool is currently on a 6-match winning streak and the franchise is sitting on the 5th position of the points table. They will be looking for successive wins in the remaining 3 matches including the one against Leicester City as well to grab any opportunities to get into the top 4 spots.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Leicester City vs Liverpool match online and on TV in India.

When and where is Leicester City vs Liverpool going to take place?

Leicester City vs Liverpool game would take place at King Power Stadium on Tuesday, March 16.

What time will the match between Leicester City vs Liverpool take place?

Leicester City vs Liverpool will take place at 12:30 AM IST.

Where we can online watch the Premier League match between Leicester City vs Liverpool?

Leicester City vs Liverpool Premier League match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

Where we can watch Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool on TV?

You can watch Leicester City vs Liverpool Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports.

Leicester City and Liverpool Probable Starting XIs

Leicester City: Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Pereira; Soumare, Tielemans; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Gakpo; Salah, Jota, Nunez















