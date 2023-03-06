When And Where To Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL Match Online And On TV in India Fancode

Here are the details when and where to watch Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings’s Pakistan Super League 2023 online and on Tv in India.
QUE vs KAR Live Streaming PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators will lock horns against Karachi Kings for match 22 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2023, the match will be played at Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Monday March 6. Both franchises are at the bottom of the points table and will work hard to change things in these final stages of PSL 2023. Quetta Gladiators are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have one win and six losses and they are on a five-match losing streak. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are just above the Gladiators on the table. They have two wins and six losses so far.
Here are the details when and where to watch Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Pakistan Super League 2023 online and on Tv in India:
When and where the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings first Test match will take place?
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 match 22 will start on Monday from 7:30 AM IST at Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi
Which we can Live Stream the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 match in India?
The Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 match will be live telecast on Fancode.
QUE vs KAR: Probable Playing XIs
Quetta Gladiators: Yasir Khan, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq
Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Andrew Tye, Tabraiz Shamsi
QUE vs KAR Squads
Quetta Gladiators: Yasir Khan, Will Smeed, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Martin Guptill, Saud Shakeel, Qais Ahmad, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdul Bangalzai, Nuwan Thushara, Mohammad Zahid, Aimal Khan
Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Adam Rossington(w), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Andrew Tye, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, James Fuller, Ben Cutting, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Musa, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Akif Javed, Mohammad Umar, Muhammad Akhlaq