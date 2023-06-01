Home

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs AFG Game In India

Afghanistan will be missing star spinner Rashid Khan for the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka.



Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is all smiles ahead of the first ODI against Afghanistan. (Image: Twitter/ICC)

New Delhi: After a two-month long Indian Premier League, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan stars return to their national duties as both teams engage in a three ODI series that starts on June 2 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Afghanistan will be high on confidence after they drew against Sri Lanka 1-1 in their 50-over assignment. They Afghans also stunned Pakistan in the T20I series that followed winning 2-1. On the other hand, Sri Lanka were whitewashed by New Zealand and India in their last ODI assignments.

However, Afghanistan will miss the services of Rashid Khan who will be out of the first two games but is expected to return in the third and the final game. Rashid was last seen in Gujarat Titans colours in IPL 2023 and finished runners-up in the tournament.

Afghanistan will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi and will be banking upon Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi in Rashid’s absence. Meanwhile, young pacer Matheesha Pathirana could make his ODI debut for Sri Lanka after winning IPL 2023 with Chennai Super Kings.

Pathirana has been included in the 16-member strong Sri Lankan squad for the first two ODIs against Afghanistan. The 20-year-old, who has a similar action as now-retired Lasith Malinga, is yet to make his ODI debut but has featured for the national team in T20Is.

Dushmantha Chameera has also returned after a long injury layoff while Kusal Perera missed out due to a hamstring injury. Sadeera Samarawickrama made a comeback to the ODI setup after four years. Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka.

When and Where Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan first ODI will be played?

The first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on June 2 from 10 AM IST.

Which television channels wll broadcast Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan first ODI in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series in India.

Where to find live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan first ODI?

Live streaming of Sri Lanka versus Afghanistan first ODI will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.















