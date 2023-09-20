When and Where to Watch Sunil Chhetri and Co Online SonyLiv and on TV Sony Sports

Home

Sports

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Football Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sunil Chhetri and Co Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 football match online and on TV.

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Football Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sunil Chhetri and Co Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou: After a 5-1 drubbing on the hands of China in their opening game of the Asian Games 2023, India will be looking to snatch their first victory of the campaign against neighbours Bangladesh to keep themselves alive in the competition. Rahul KP was the silver lining from the last game after his wonder goal brought some hope in the Indian camp only to watch the game slip out of their hands following a below average second-half display. Bangladesh on the other hand, also started their tournament with a 1-0 loss on the hands of Myanmar. We didn’t see much of Sunil Chhetri in the opening match and the 39-year old will be looking to make an impact and inspire the Blue Tigers to a much needed victory to keep their knockout hopes intact.

What is the timing of the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh ?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh will be played on Thursday (September 21) from 1:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh going to be played?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh will be played at Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium, Hangzhou, China.

Where can I watch the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh on TV ?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh will be telecasted live on Sony Sports network.

Where can I live stream the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh in India?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app.

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD : Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.















