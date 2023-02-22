When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Match Between India vs Australia Women Match Online Hotstar TV Star Sports India

Home

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Match Between India Women And Australia Women Match Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women T20 World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India.

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Match Between India Women And Australia Women Match Online And On TV In India. (Image: Twitter-BCCI)

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: As expected, India have made it to the semi-finals of 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. But to get their ticket to the final, scheduled on February 26, they must overcome the challenge in the form of mighty Australia in the first semi-final of the competition on Thursday. Australia, also the defending champions, head into the semi-finals as firm favourites, especially with a 3-2 upper hand over India in Women’s T20 World Cup matches. Moreover, Australia got the better of India in the 2020 T20 World Cup final and Commonwealth Games gold medal match last year.

What time will India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 game start?

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 game will start at 6.30 PM IST

Where can you live stream the India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 online?

India Women vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on TV in India?

India Women vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham.











