When And Where To Watch T20I Match Between South Africa And West Indies Online And on TV ON Sony Liv

SA vs WI, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20I Match Between South Africa And West Indies Online And on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 1st T20I match between South Africa and West Indies online and on TV in India.

SA vs WI, 1st T20I Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

SA vs WI, 1st T20I Live Streaming: South Africa will lock horns against West Indies for the first T20I which will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday, March 25. After Tests and ODI cricket, South Africa and West Indies will go head-to-head in the T20I format. South Africa will be the hot favourites in the T20I clash. They will bank on star player Quinton de Kock and newly-appointed captain Aiden Markram to deliver the goods against a resourceful Windies side.

When will the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies take place?

The 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be played on Saturday, March 25, 2023

Where will the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies take place?

The 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies will take place at the SuperSport Park Centurion.

What time will the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies start?

The 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies will start at 4:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies?

The 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies will not telecasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies in India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies match will be available on Sonyliv app.











