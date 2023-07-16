Menu
When and Where to Watch Tennis Match Online Hotstar and on TV Star Sports

Here are the details of when and where to watch Wimbledon 2023 Final match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz online and on TV.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Final LIVE Streaming, Wimbledon 2023: When and Where to Watch Tennis Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

London: Novak Djokovic paid quite a compliment to Carlos Alcaraz. Before they’ll face each other in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, Djokovic was asked to size up Alcaraz — and he compared the kid to himself. It is a showdown pitting one of the greatest players ever — many consider him THE greatest — in Djokovic, who is 36, against a rising new star in Alcaraz, who is 20. It is the widest age gap between two men’s Grand Slam finalists since 1974, and Djokovic would become the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era. Alcaraz is a generational talent, the first teenager to finish a year atop the ATP rankings. He won last year’s U.S. Open and now is bidding for a second major championship. On top of it all, this is a rematch from the French Open semifinals last month. The first two sets of that contest were deliciously entertaining, chock full of highlight-worthy shots by both.

When is the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023 Final Match ?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023 Final match will take place on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

What is the timing of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023 Final Match ?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2023 Final match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023 Final Match being played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2023 Final match will be played at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023 Final Match ?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2023 Final match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023 Final Match ?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2023 Final match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.










