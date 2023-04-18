Home

Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League, Quarter-Final: When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Real Madrid online and on TV.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League, Quarter-Final: When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

London: Real Madrid is on course for the semifinals after beating Chelsea 2-0 in the quarterfinals first leg in Spain last week. Chelsea is short on confidence and form, having lost all three games under interim manager Frank Lampard, including to Brighton 2-1 on Saturday. The 2021 champion has overcome the odds to win the Champions League in the past but beating the 2022 champion feels like a step too far. Madrid is aiming to win the trophy for a record-extending 15th time. This would be the 11th time in 13 seasons that Madrid reaches the semifinals. Madrid won at Cadiz 2-0 on Saturday in La Liga in a game in which coach Carlo Ancelotti was able to rotate the squad and keep most of his key players fresh for Chelsea.

When is the Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match ?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, April 19th IST.

What is the timing of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match ?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions match being played?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions match ?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match ?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.











