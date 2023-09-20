September 21, 2023

When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online Sony Liv and on TV Sony Sports

  • Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United online and on TV.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Munich: Manchester United will be without injured defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as it faces the daunting trip to Munich. The season has not started as planned for Erik ten Hag’s team after opening the Premier League with three losses in its first five games. Bayern, which has won the last 11 Bundesliga titles in a row, will measure its success this season on how far it progresses in the Champions League.

The Bavarian powerhouse is as yet unbeaten this season, though did drop its first points in a 2-2 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

What is the timing of the UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Manchester United ?

The UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Manchester United will be played on Thursday (September 21) from 12:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Manchester United going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Manchester United will be played at Allianz Arena, Munich.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Manchester United on TV ?

The UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Manchester United will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Manchester United in India?

The UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Manchester United will be live streamed on SonyLIV.










