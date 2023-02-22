When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online SonyLiv and TV Sony Ten Network

Home

Sports

Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League, Round of 16: When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid online and on TV.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League, Round of 16: When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Liverpool: With 20 Champions League titles between them, Liverpool vs. Real Madrid is a meeting of two European soccer greats. Their round-of-16 match at Anfield on Tuesday is also a repeat of last year’s final in Paris, which saw Madrid win the competition for a record-extending 14th time after producing a series of improbable comebacks just to make it to the European showpiece at the Stade de France. Madrid secured come-from-behind wins against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in each of the knockout rounds before beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final. Ahead of the first-leg match at Anfield, Klopp can at least be encouraged by a recent upturn in form after back-to-back wins against Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League and goals from misfiring forwards Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

When is the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match ?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, February 22nd in India.

What is the timing of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match ?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions match being played?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at Anfield.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions match ?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Network.

Where can you live stream the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match ?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.











