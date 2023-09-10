Home

Sports

Novak Djokovic Vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2023 Final Live

Live Streaming Of US Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final: The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday night (1:30 PM IST).



Novak Djokovic (L) and Daniil Medvedev. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will meet again to determine the US Open men’s. Their match on Sunday is a rematch of the 2021 final in Flushing Meadows. Medvedev won that day for his lone Grand Slam title. The 27-year-old from Russia also denied Djokovic what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969.

Djokovic has gone on to win two more major titles this year, at the Australian Open and French Open, to raise his career total to 23. That is the most Grand Slam singles titles in men’s tennis history and ties Serena Williams for the most in the professional era, dating to 1968.

The 36-year-old from Serbia is playing in his 10th US Open final. If he wins it, he would be the oldest male champion there in the open era. Medvedev earned the chance to stop him by knocking off defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. He is playing in his third US Open final in five years.

Novak Djokovic Vs Daniil Medvedev Head-to-Head

Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head record against Daniil Medvedev by a 9-5 margin. The US Open final on Sunday will be the 15th meeting between both the players. The last time both these players locked horns, Medvedev prevailed in the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships semifinals.

When and Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2023 final?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2023 final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday night. The match starts at 1:30 AM IST (Monday).

Which channels in India will live telecast the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2023 men’s final?

Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels will live telecast the US Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

Where to get live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2023 final?

Live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2023 final will be available on Sony LIV.















