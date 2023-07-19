Home

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announcemenmt LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf would be unveiling the schedule today.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule. (Pic: Twitter)

Lahore: The Asia Cup schedule was initially expected to be announced a couple of weeks back, but there was an unwanted delay because hosts Pakistan wanted a few changes made to the schedule. Reports suggest that the much-awaited announcement is likely to happen today. The Pakistan Cricket Board had initially accepted the hybrid model which states that Pakistan would host four matches and the remaining nine games would be played in Sri Lanka.

All You Need to Know About Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement

When is the Asia Cup 2023 Schedule going to be announced?

The Asia Cup 2023 schedule is set to be announced on Wednesday (July 19) today.

Where is the schedule announcement going to take place?

The Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement is going to take place in Lahore.

Who will announce the Asia Cup 2023 schedule in Lahore?

Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf would be unveiling the schedule today.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 schedule be announced?

The Asia Cup 2023 schedule is expected to be announced at 7:45 (Pakistan Time).

Where can fans live stream the Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement?

Fans can live stream the Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement event on PCB’s YouTube channel.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, the winners of ACC Men’s Premier Cup, will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches, which is seen as preparation for the ODI World Cup to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in the other group. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, while India won the tournament the last time it was held in a 50-over format in the UAE in 2018.

The 2023 edition of Asia Cup, which is also the 16th edition of the tournament, will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.















