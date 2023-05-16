Home

IPL 2023: When Shubman Gill Is In His Rhythm; He Plays Pure Cricketing Shots, Says Harbhajan Singh

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lauded the batting style of Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill, who hit his maiden IPL century in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023: When Shubman is in his rhythm; he plays pure cricketing shots, says Harbhajan. (Pic: IANS)

Ahmedabad: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lauded the batting style of Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill, who hit his maiden IPL century in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing season.

The 23-year-old Gill sizzled with his maiden IPL ton (101 off 58), hitting 13 fours and a six and was ably supported by Sai Sudharsan 47(36) to help GT put on a competitive 188/9 after a lion-hearted Bhuvneshwar had picked up his second IPL fifer (5/31).

Shami (4/21) then ripped through the SRH top order and Mohit (4/24) scythed through the middle-order as the away team overcame a fighting effort from Heinrich Klaasen (64 off 44) to restrict SRH to 154/9 and become the first team to qualify for the Play-offs.

“The speciality of Shubman Gill is that he has all kinds of shots and he chooses his shots according to the situation. When Shubman is in his rhythm, he plays pure cricketing shots and this is a testimony to how strong his batting coaching has been. He doesn’t play random shots. It’s a great feeling to watch Shubman’s straight dives and pull shots,” Harbhajan told Star Sports.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also lavished praise on this cricketer from Punjab and his ability to read the ball well.

“Gill has a lot of time to play shots. The reason for this is that he reads the ball well and then decides on his shot. Gill is in the right balance and his head position is good while playing any shot, and he also executes it well,” said Gavaskar.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans still have a game to go, but with nine wins in 13 matches, they have already confirmed their spot in the top two. The Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 21.















