The Grand Slam tennis in 2023 begins with the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16 and concludes with the US Open closing on September 10.

The 111th version of the Australian Open will conclude on the Melbourne Park on January 29. Whereas Rafael Nadal is the defending champion in males’s singles, a brand new winner within the ladies’s class is assured as Ash Barty, who received the title in 2022, has retired from the game.

French Open, the clay court docket Main, is the second Slam of the 12 months and its 127th version shall be performed at Roland Garros in Paris from Could 28 to June 11. World No. 2 Nadal will combat for a record-extending fifteenth title. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland is the defending champion within the ladies’s singles class.

Wimbledon, the penultimate Slam of the 12 months, takes place three weeks after Roland Garros. The grass Main, also referred to as The Championships, is scheduled to organise its 136th version on the All England Garden Tennis and Croquet Membership (AELTC) from July 3 to 16 the place the defending champions are Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina.

The ultimate Main of the 12 months, the US Open, begins in New York on August 28. The lads’s and girls’s singles champions on the 142nd version of the Flushing Meadows in 2022 have been Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz and Swiatek, respectively.