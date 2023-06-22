Home

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Where and When to Watch WI vs NEP Match

Nepal and West Indies have won one fixture each. Both teams will aim to cement their place as hopefuls for the ICC World Cup later this year.

West Indies and Nepal will square off in the ninth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 at the Harare Sports Club. This is the first time West Indies and Nepal will play each other in a One Day International match. Prior to this, two-time champions West Indies defeated the United States of America in their first match, whereas Nepal triumphed in one of its two games. Nepal is now in third place, and West Indies are currently in second. Each group’s top three teams will advance to the super six stage.

West Indies defeated the United States by 39 runs to start their ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 campaign. They put up 297 on the board, thanks to half-centuries from the captain Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, and Jason Holder. Gajanand Singh from the US responded by scoring his first ODI century, but it wasn’t enough to send his team past the victory line.

On the other side, Nepal won their second game against the United States after losing their first fixture to Zimbabwe. The United States were dismissed for 207 after Nepal elected to bowl first. In response, Nepal easily chased down the total with 7 overs to spare.

Both teams will aim to cement their place as hopefuls for the ICC World Cup later this year, with a victory, The game promises to be an exciting contest.

Here are all the details you need to know about the World Cup Qualifier Match between West Indies and Nepal.

When Is The West Indies vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier Match?

The West Indies vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier will be played on Thursday, June 22.

At What Time Does The West Indies vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier Match Start?

The West Indies vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST.

Where Is The West Indies vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier Match Being Played?

The West Indies vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Where Can You Watch The West Indies vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier On TV In India?

The West Indies vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier fixture can be viewed on the Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where Can You Watch West Indies vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier Match Online In India?

One can watch the West Indies vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier ODI match online on the FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar apps.

WI vs NEP Full Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Sharmarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope (c)(wk), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah.

Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Arjun Saud (wk), Gulshan Sha, Kishore Mahato, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami.















