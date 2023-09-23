Where And Where To Watch Mens Hockey Match

September 23, 2023

Live Streaming of India vs Uzbekistan men’s hockey match: Get here all the latest updates of Asian Games 2023.

The Indian men’s hockey team pose for a group photo ahead of their Asian Games 2023 opener. (Image: HI)

Hangzhou: Eyes firmly trained on Paris Olympics berth, outright favourites India would look to start their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a dominant win over lowly-ranked Uzbekistan in their opening Pool A match on Sunday. Ranked third in the world, India are the highest-placed side in the continental showpiece and it would be a big disappointment if the Harmpanpreet Singh-led side fumbles here.

Having returned with a bronze medal from last edition of the Asian Games, the Indians would look for resurrection this time around and, going by their world status and current form, they are sure-shot gold-medal contenders and anything less than that would be a big letdown.

After the historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, it has been a roller-coaster ride for the Indian men’s hockey team as it finished a disappointing ninth in the World Cup at home in January this year, which led to the ouster of Australian chief coach Graham Reid.

But the eight-time Olympic champions came back strong under new chief coach Craig Fulton to claim the Asian Champions Trophy title in Chennai last month, which also propelled them to the top three in world rankings.

The Asian Champions Trophy was a dress rehearsal for the Asian Games as all the top teams of the continent participated in the event and India turned out to be the best side in the tournament.

When and where to watch India vs Uzbekistan hockey match at Asian Games 2023?

India will be playing Uzbekistan on September 24 at 8:45 AM IST at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

Which TV channels will be broadcasting India vs Uzbekistan hockey match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Asian Games 2023. The India vs Uzbekistan hockey match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1 (English), Sony Sports 2 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil).

How to get live streaming of India vs Uzbekistan hockey match at Asian Games 2023?

Live streaming of India vs Uzbekistan hockey match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Indian Men’s Hockey Squad At Asian Games 2023

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh

With PTI Inputs










