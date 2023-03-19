Home

Where Is Suryakumar Yadav Going Wrong In ODIs? Sunil Gavaskar Points Out Big Problem

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for first-ball ducks in the both the ODIs against Australia. Mitchell Starc was the bowler on both the occasions.

Suryakumar Yadav is no.1 batter in T20Is. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs AUS: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out where Suryakumar Yadav is missing the trick when it comes to batting in ODIs and advised him to see his batting coach in an attempt to get positive results in the 50-over format.

Coming in place of injured Shreyas Iyer in the Indian middle-order against Australia in the ongoing ODI series, SKY was out for first-ball duck on both the matches so far, earning criticism from the netizens.

Ranked No.1 in T20Is, SKY fell victim to Mitchell Starc in a similar way in both the ODIs as India were dismissed for just 117 in the second ODI on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Gavaskar, who is one of the experts in the ongoing series, pointed out the problem with Suryakumar.

Gavaskar explained Surykumar needs to change his batting stance in ODIs and the one he is using at the moment is applicable in the shortest format of the game. “He is facing technical difficulties. Also his stance is an open one,” Gavaskar explained.

“It is good for T20 cricket because any delivery that is overpitched, he can flick it for a six. But here, when the ball is placed right near the foot, with this stance, the bat will definitely come across. It cannot come straight.

“Hence, if the ball turns inside, he will face difficulty. He needs to spend time with the batting coach on how to come out of this,” added the former India skipper.

The stylish right-hander has failed to make justice with his batting in ODIs as compared to in the shortest format of the game. In his 22 matches so far, SKY has scored 433 runs at 25.47 with only just two fifties to his name.

With Iyer missing out due to injury and ODI World Cup fast approaching, it was a golden opportunity for the Mumbai batter. However, as far as the game is concerned, India were undone by Mitchell Starc’s five-wicket haul to be all out for 117.

