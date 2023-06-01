Home

England vs Ireland, Only Test LIVE STREAMING: Where to Watch ENG vs IRE Test in India

England vs Ireland, Only Test: Online Cricket Streaming for Eng vs Ire only Test. Check squads, timings, venue and everything you need to know. LIVE streaming deets.

Now that the crackling season of IPL is over, the focus shifts to international cricket and it will be England hosting Ireland in a one-off Test series starting June 1 at the iconic Lord’s in London. The hosts will surely look to continue their Bazball theory and that would make the contest interesting.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Only Test between England vs Ireland online and on TV in India:

When will the England vs Ireland Only Test match will be played?

The only Test between England and Ireland will take place on June 1, Thursday.

Where will the Only Test between England and Ireland be played?

The only Test between England and Ireland will be played at the iconic Lord’s in London. .

What time will the Only Test between England and Ireland start?

The Only Test between England-Ireland will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England-Ireland Only Test match?

The England vs Ireland only Test match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the England vs Ireland Only Test match?

The England vs Ireland Only Test match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV in India.

SQUADS

England Squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts

Ireland Squad: Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker(w), James McCollum, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Matthew Foster, Thomas Mayes















