Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, Cincinnati Masters Final: Where To Watch In India, Live Streaming Details

Carlos Alcaraz, 20, is the youngest Cincinnati Masters finalist since 19-year-old Pete Sampras in 1991. Noval Djokovic, 36, is the oldest Cincinnati finalist in the professional era.



Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. (Image: Twitter)

Mason: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will meet on Sunday for the Western & Southern Open Cincinnati Masters in a rematch of their Wimbledon final. The top-ranked Alcaraz erased a match point in the second set and rallied past unseeded Hubert Hurkacz 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the first men’s semifinal.

Then, No. 2 Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev, the 2021 tournament champ, 7-6 (5), 7-5 to earn a shot at his third title in the U.S. Open tuneup. Alcaraz won six straight points in the second-set tiebreaker to reach his eighth final of the season. He beat Djokovic last month at Wimbledon to win his second major title and deny the 36-year-old Djokovic his 23rd.

Alcaraz, 20, is the youngest Cincinnati finalist since 19-year-old Pete Sampras in 1991. He is trying to become the youngest champion since Boris Becker won at 17 in 1985. Last week in Toronto, Alcaraz needed two tiebreakers to beat Hurkacz after losing the first set.

Djokovic, 36, is the oldest Cincinnati finalist in the professional era, dating to 1968, surpassing 35-year-old Ken Rosewell in 1970.

When and where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati Masters final?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati Masters final will be played at the Center Court on August 20 at 2 AM IST.

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz at Cincinnati Masters final in India?

In India, Sony LIV channels will live telecast the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati Masters final match.

Where to get live streaming details of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz at Cincinnati Masters final?

Sony LIV app will live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz encounter at the Cincinnati Masters final.

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in other countries?

Fans from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia can also watch the Cincinnati Masters final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime.

Canada: Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Australia: beIN Sports.















