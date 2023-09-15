September 15, 2023

Where To Watch World Champions Javelin Event Live In India

admin


Neeraj Chopra in entering the Diamond League 2023 final in Eugene after becoming the World Champion last month in Budapest.

Neeraj Chopra is a defending Diamond League champion. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s hopes will rest on Neeraj Chopra’s shoulders when the World Champion takes the men’s javelin field at the Diamond League 2023 Final in Eugene in the United States on Saturday night. Neeraj Chopra’s event starts at 12:50 AM IST (Sunday, September 17). The 25-year-old from Haryana is the only India to compete in the season-ending finals where top performers from different athletics disciplines after 13 legs will take part.

Having won the Diamond League last year in the men’s javelin event, pressure will be on the Indian this time. It will also be a perfect preparation for Neeraj Chopra ahead of the Asian Games, who is one of India’s hot favourite in the continental showpiece.

This year, Neeraj won Doha and Lausanne legs Diamond League but had to settle for silver in Zurich. He then clinched the coveted World Athletics Championships gold medal in Budapest last month. Saturday’s event will be Neeraj’s penultimate this year.

Neeraj’s opponents are Oliver Helander (Finland), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), two-time World Champion Anderson Peters (Grenada), Curtis Thompson (United States) and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic).

Two other Indians, men’s long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable, ha also made the finals cut but withdrew to focus on Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from September 23.

When and Where to watch Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League 2023 Final live in India?

Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw event at Diamond League 2023 final will start at 12:50 AM IST on Sunday (September 17). Sports18 will live telecast the event in India. Live Streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s event will be available on Jio Cinema.










