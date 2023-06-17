Menu
Who Convinced MS Dhoni To Play Robin Uthappa At CSK In IPL 2021? Suresh Raina Reveals

Robin Uthappa was traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. Suresh Raina played 12 games for CSK while Uthappa played four for CSK that season.

Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Former India allrounder Suresh Raina revealed that Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni consulted him to play Robin Uthappa towards the end of the IPL 2021. Uthappa joined CSK in 2021 after being traded from Rajasthan Royals.

Having warned the bench for majority of the season, Uthappa made his debut for CSK on October 4, 2021 against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. Dhoni at that time said, “Robin Uthappa replaces Suresh Raina, who has a back issue” at the coin toss.

However, Raina never returned that season in the playing XI with Uthappa’s 115 runs in four matches helping in Dhoni’s men win the title defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. “When MS Dhoni and I talked, I suggested him that ‘you should try Robin Uthappa’.

“He (Dhoni) took permission from me to play you and I said him that ‘he is the guy to give you the final, trust me’,” Raina told Uthappa on JioCinema. Raina, who was a part of India 2011 World Cup-winning squad, revealed that Uthappa wasn’t in Dhoni’s dictionary.

Raina had to convince Dhoni to play Uthappa. “MS Dhoni said that ‘see we have played since 2008 but I want to win this season. Now, you tell me what to do’. I said ‘play Robin at number 3 and make sure he is in the playing XI till final. “If you win, CSK will win. Whether I play or him, Robin and Raina are same’,” added the CSK stalwart.










