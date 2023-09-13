September 13, 2023

Who Plays India if Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match is WASHED OUT?

Asia Cup 2023 FINAL: When Pakistan take on Sri Lanka, it will be more like a semi-fianl.

Colombo: Now that India has become the first team to make the Asia Cup final with wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the question is – who will join India in the summit clash. With two losses in two games versus Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh are out of the race. And that leaves up with Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The two teams will lock horns tomorrow in Colombo and that would be a virtual semi-final. The team that wins that game will set up a date with India in the final. But, what if the Colombo weather plays up and the match is washed out?

While one cannot predict the Colombo weather, the reality is Sri Lanka is ahead of Pakistan in terms of net run rate and that means if the game is washed out due to rain – Sri Lanka go through.

Opting to bat, India managed a below-par 213 but the bowlers produced a splendid collective effort to carry their team to a 41-run win, and into the final of the continental tournament.

The spin duo of Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18) wreaked havoc in the middle overs to bundle out India in 49.1 overs after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat. Rohit (53) top-scored for India.

“It was a good game. For us also to play a game like that under pressure. Challenged a lot of aspects of our game,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We definitely want to play on pitches like these to see what we can achieve.”










