India-W Vs Malaysia-W: Who Qualifies If Asian Games 2023 Cricket Quarterfinal Is Washed Out? Explained

India women have got direct entry in the quarterfinals of Asian Games cricket competition because of their high T20I rankings.



Smriti Mandhana led India against Malaysia in Asian Games 2023 cricket quarterfinal. (Image: X)

New Delhi: After the men’s Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka, rain continued to play a part in the Asian Games 2023 too as India women’s quarterfinal clash against Malaysia was stopped just after 5.4 overs of play in Hangzhou on Thursday morning. India had a direct entry in the last eight of the cricket competition owing to their superior T20I rankings. Malaysia, on the other hand, defeated Hong Kong in the group stage to set a date with India.

The start of the game was delayed for good odd 20 minutes after morning showers in Hangzhou played the spoilsport upfront. The toss, instead of 6 AM IST, took place at around 6:21 AM IST.

What happens if India-W vs Malaysia-W is washed out?

Notably, there is no reserve day in place for the India women vs Malaysia women game. In case, the match is abandoned due to rain, India will advance to the semifinals owing to their ICC rankings. At the moment, India are ranked fourth in the world in ICC Women’s T20I rankings while Malaysia sit at 27th.

Earlier, Malaysia won the toss and decided to field first. India were missing regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur as she is currently under a two-match ban by the International Cricket Council for her outburst against Bangladesh earlier this year.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, (C) Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vatsrakar, Minnu Manni, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Malaysia: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam(C), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia(w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela.















