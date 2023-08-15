Home

Sports

Why 2023 Is An Important Year For Indian Football Team ? | EXPLAINED

Despite an 11-run unbeaten streak for the Indian football team, the real test for the Blue Tigers will begin from September 2023 onwards.

India football team are on an 11-run unbeaten streak in 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri and co are currently on a fabulous run in international football. The Blue Tigers have till now won every possible competitions in 2023 and still a number of big tournaments like the Asian Games 2023 are lined up in the coming months, before the team head towards Qatar for the AFC Asian Cup 2024 in January.

This year is definitely a crucial year for Indian football team and the upcoming tournaments will give head coach Igor Stimac clarity of what kind of players he would be looking to take to the big tournament in Qatar.

NO STOPPING BLUE TIGERS IN 2023

Imphal ✅

Bhubaneswar ✅

Bengaluru ✅ What a year it’s been for the #BlueTigers so far #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/2y0X39Yehi — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 8, 2023

India are currently on an 11-match unbeaten streak and have pocketed all the three home tournaments in Tri-Nation Series, Intercontinental Cup and the prestigious SAFF Championship.

They might not have faced the best of teams, but the players have been very quick in attack, stitched good passes among themselves and have been very resilient in defense. Obviously Sunil Chhetri has been the main churner when it comes to goals, but these three aspects have brought success for the team. The strongest team India faced was Kuwait. This very side back in 2010 hammered Chhetri and Co 9-1 and now they have been thwarted by a very compact Indian side twice, with both matches ending in a draw in regulation time. Stimac’s initial years was below average when it comes to getting results for the team and now finally he has managed to build a cohesive squad, trusting the process. The 55-year old has always been confident and composed about what he thinks and the way he has now got involved with India and the fans, we can expect only better things to come.

Stimac has tested new ISL stars, who’ve all had good few seasons in the top tier league and their performance in their debut international stint has also been a success. East Bengal’s Naorem Mahesh Singh and Nandhakumar Sekar has proven to be a menace through the wings for the opposition defenders. Specially Naorem’s effort has been exemplary. He has both assisted and scored and have proven himself as an efficient feeder for goals.

ASIAN GAMES 2023

#19ᴛʜᴀꜱɪᴀɴɢᴀᴍᴇꜱ Draw Results ᴍᴇɴ’ꜱ ɢʀᴏᴜᴘ ᴀ

China PR

Bangladesh

Myanmar

India ᴡᴏᴍᴇɴ’ꜱ ɢʀᴏᴜᴘ ʙ

Chinese Taipei

Thailand

India #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HmVa1Q98zV — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 27, 2023

The Asian Games starts from September 23rd and mostly u-23 players will be playing in the tournament. Senior players in Chhetri, Jhingan and Gurpreet will be there and they are grouped alongside China, Bangladesh and Myanmar. But the Games will act as a perfect Asian Cup audition for newcomers in Lalchungnunga, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Rohit Danu, few talented names in Indian football.

KINGS’ CUP IN THAILAND

In early September, there will be the Kings’ Cup in Thailand. Here, India will be facing the likes of Iraq and Lebanon once again along with the hosts. Iraq and Thailand are also competing in next year’s Asian Cup and India’s performance against them would give a little preview of how India will step up and what challenge the quality teams can bring.

RETURN OF MERDEKA

⚔️ The #BlueTigers will play hosts Malaysia in the Merdeka Tournament in October ️ Details https://t.co/imL2oaxSaK#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/4r6shrL87L — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 8, 2023

India will be making a return to the Merdeka Tournament after 22 years in October. This is a competition where the Tigers have a rich history. They have played the final twice but they have never won the tournament. This is something Stimac is aware of and he will surely be looking forward to it. Here, they will face familiar oppositions in Malaysia and Lebanon and an another AFC Asian Cup team, Palestine. Palestine are also ranked higher than India and this match will also give clarity about their abilities. Malaysia are also playing the AFC Asian Cup this time around and so the Merdeka will also be a perfect preparatory tourney.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 QUALIFIERS

ꜰɪꜰᴀ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ ᴄᴜᴘ 2026 ᴘʀᴇʟɪᴍɪɴᴀʀʏ ᴊᴏɪɴᴛ Qᴜᴀʟɪꜰɪᴄᴀᴛɪᴏɴ ʀᴏᴜɴᴅ 2 ɢʀᴏᴜᴘ ᴀ / #FIFAWorldCup #AsianCup2027 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/s2uCuzVI5j — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 27, 2023

Finally, the Blue Tigers will end the year with two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier matches in November. They are drawn in Group A with AFC Asian Cup 2019 winners Qatar, Kuwait and will either face Afghanistan or Mongolia from the first round.

India already have experience playing against these teams and who can forget about that historic 0-0 draw against Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification ? That was one of the finest display of resilience from the Indians. But the question is, can they do it again against a team that has played the World Cup last year ? The answer is tough, as simple as that. But if they replicate their 2019 heroics, they might eke out a draw with their defensive play. Unless you score, you cannot give a giant, a run for their money. India will have to find their answers in matches like these. From September, the real test begins for India. These matches against the quality teams will surely prepare them mentally, no matter the result.

🗓️⚽ SAVE THE DATES! Team India is all set to compete in the AFC Asian Cup for the second consecutive time & we can’t wait to cheer for the blue tigers. 🤩 We take on Australia in our first fixture of the tournament on 13th January 2024! 📷 INDIAN FOOTBALL • #AsianCup2023… pic.twitter.com/UDTI2Fzclr — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) May 12, 2023

The national team will be facing a strong Australian side, along with Uzbekistan and Syria in the Asian Cup. All are quality teams and India need to be able to pick up their pace. It’s a good thing that Igor Stimac has done so far is to have long national camps and matches against few quality teams. He stressed on having long camps and the result we can see is paying dividends.

The Indian team is beaming with confidence and we can expect the graph to go upwards from here. They need to keep up with the momentum so that they can present their best version during the Asian Cup.















