Why An India Vs Pakistan Match Is Different? Virat Kohli Opens Up Before IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Blockbuster

India will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.



Virat Kohli single-handedly destroyed Pakistan in 2022 T20 World Cup. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli admitted that India vs Pakistan clashes are larger than life from the outside and makes it an experience to cherish for a lifetime ahead of the mega encounter in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

India will open their campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy. Kohli has always been the star performer when it comes to matches against Pakistan, the latest being his 82 not out last year during the T20 World Cup at the MCG.

Speaking to Star Sports, Kohli described how it feels to be a part of an Indian vs Pakistan encounter. “I wouldn’t run away from the fact that the atmosphere on the outside is very, very different from other games,” said the former India captain.

“It’s what is created on the outside that you can’t really ignore. As a player when you step onto the field it’s any other game for you. The environment on the outside can pull you in. That’s for you to enjoy and get excited about. Then it’s usual business,” he added.

Unveiling the emotions of the biggest rivalry! 👏🏻@imVkohli speaks on how the India Pakistan clashes are larger than life from outside and makes it an experience to cherish! 😍 Tune-in to #INDvPAK on #AsiaCupOnstar

Sep 2 | 2.00 PM Onwards | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/Zbn19IpABW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 17, 2023

Kohli, who scored a brilliant hundred against West Indies in Tests last month, sat out of the ODIs against the Caribbean. He was also not named in the T20I series against West Indies and Ireland, so that he could be fresh ahead of the all-important Asia Cup and ICC World Cup at home.

The 34-year-old has been a vital cog in the Indian team for the past decade and will be once again carrying the responsibility of the whole nation in two months time. Meanwhile, the Asia Cup was initially scheduled to happen in Pakistan.

However, with BCCI refusing to send its players to the neighbouring country citing security reasons, the Asian Cricket Council decided that Sri Lanka will be co-hosts of the continental showpiece. According to the new fixtures, Pakistan would host four games while the remaining to be played in the Island nation.

India will play all their games in Sri Lanka. Speaking of India vs Pakistan encounter, former BCCI president and India captain, Sourav Ganguly, felt that the magnitude of the rivalry has deteriorated lately. With India emerging triumphant in most Indo-Pak games, Ganguly opined there is a lack of quality compared to before.

“There is a lot of hype in this match but the quality has not been that good for a long time because India kept on winning one-sided. Pakistan probably defeated India for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Dubai,” Ganguly was quoted as saying to Star Sports.















