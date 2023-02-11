Why Are You Showing Me ?- India Captain Rohit Sharma HILARIOUS Video Goes VIRAL During 3rd Day of Nagpur Test Against Australia

Home

Apart from grabbing headlines with the bat, captain Rohit Sharma’s agitated expression on Day 3 went viral on social media and the netizens are having a laugh about it.

India Captain Rohit Sharma's HILARIOUS Video Goes VIRAL During 3rd Day of Nagpur Test Against Australia.

Nagpur: India’s innings and 132-run victory against Australia in the first Test of the four-match series on Saturday has pushed Rohit Sharma’s team closer to a spot in the World Test Championship Final, to be held at The Oval in London from June 7.

During the 18th over of Australia’s 2nd innings, India appealed for an LBW appeal against Peter Handscomb off Ravi Ashwin’s delivery. During the DRS check, Rohit Sharma was shown in the screen which made him agitated and was heard saying, “Mera ko kya dikha raha udhar dikha na (Why are you showing me, show me the appeal)”. Even Suryakumar Yadav at the back was seen laughing.

Mera ko kya dikha raha review dikha🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7UMR2RdfZu — Lala (@FabulasGuy) February 11, 2023

Talking about the match, Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a devastating spell of 12 overs to claim 5 wickets for 37 runs as India bowled out Australia within a session after Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Mohammed had helped the hosts reach 400 runs in their first innings, adding some quick runs in the morning session, giving India a lead of 223 runs.

However, Ravindra Jadeja was the star of India’s memorable win as he shone both with the ball and bat to single-handedly put Australia under pressure. Jadeja, making a comeback from a knee injury after a five-month break, claimed 5-47 in their first innings and then scored 70 runs, sharing crucial partnerships of 61 runs with skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored a majestic 120, and 84 runs for the eighth wicket with Axar Patel (84) as India handed Australia a comprehensive defeat.











