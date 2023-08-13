August 13, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Why BCCI Twitter Account Lost Its Blue Tick Ahead of Independence Day 2023

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Why BCCI Twitter Account Lost It’s Blue Tick Ahead of Independence Day 2023 – Full Story

Independence Day 2023: While fans may have wondered what is the reason, now we get to understand that it happened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message.

BCCI, BCCI news, BCCI updates, BCCI blue tick, BCCI members, Independence Day, Twitter Blue Tick, Cricket News, Independence Day news, Independence Day live updates
BCCI Twitter Blue Tick (BCCI Twitter screenshot)

Mumbai: With less than a week to go for the Independence Day 2023, fans must have been surprised to see the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Twitter account without a blue tick on Sunday. Not only was the blue tick removed, it also had the Indian tri-colour as their thumbnail image. While fans may have wondered what is the reason, now we get to understand that it happened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message.

“In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us,” PM Modi posted on his handle on X.

As per the new guidelines of the ‘X’, every time the user changes it’s profile picture, the blue tick would be removed. but again, the good news is that it would be restored in three to four days. On the other hand, Modi’s grey tick was not removed even after he changed his profile picture on Sunday because the grey tick is assigned to those representing a government/multilateral organisation or a government/multilateral official.

The Indian team is expected to get back their blue tick ahead of the Irealand series which starts from August 18. India will play three T20Is before they get ready for the Asia Cup.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Not Virat Kohli; Union Minister Smriti Irani Hails MS Dhoni as Her Favourite Cricketer

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav Faces Heat For Not Asking Shubman Gill to Take DRS During 5th T20I Between India-West Indies

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Virat Kohli or Babar Azam

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Why BCCI Twitter Account Lost Its Blue Tick Ahead of Independence Day 2023

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Not Virat Kohli; Union Minister Smriti Irani Hails MS Dhoni as Her Favourite Cricketer

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav Faces Heat For Not Asking Shubman Gill to Take DRS During 5th T20I Between India-West Indies

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Virat Kohli or Babar Azam

4 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights