Why BCCI Twitter Account Lost Its Blue Tick Ahead of Independence Day 2023

Why BCCI Twitter Account Lost It’s Blue Tick Ahead of Independence Day 2023 – Full Story

Independence Day 2023: While fans may have wondered what is the reason, now we get to understand that it happened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message.

BCCI Twitter Blue Tick (BCCI Twitter screenshot)

Mumbai: With less than a week to go for the Independence Day 2023, fans must have been surprised to see the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Twitter account without a blue tick on Sunday. Not only was the blue tick removed, it also had the Indian tri-colour as their thumbnail image. While fans may have wondered what is the reason, now we get to understand that it happened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message.

“In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us,” PM Modi posted on his handle on X.

As per the new guidelines of the ‘X’, every time the user changes it’s profile picture, the blue tick would be removed. but again, the good news is that it would be restored in three to four days. On the other hand, Modi’s grey tick was not removed even after he changed his profile picture on Sunday because the grey tick is assigned to those representing a government/multilateral organisation or a government/multilateral official.

The Indian team is expected to get back their blue tick ahead of the Irealand series which starts from August 18. India will play three T20Is before they get ready for the Asia Cup.
















