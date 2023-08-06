August 6, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Why India Dropped Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies In Second T20I BCCI Gives Major Update

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Why India Dropped Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies In Second T20I? BCCI Gives Major Update

Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was hit on his thumb during India’s training session on Saturday ahead of the second T20I.

Kuldeep yadav, Kuldeep yadav injury, Kuldeep yadav injury updates, India vs West Indies 2023, India vs West Indies, Ind Vs WI, IND vs WI 2nd T20 Live, Hardik Pandya, Rovman Powell, India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies live streaming, India vs West Indies head to head, India vs West Indies playing XIs, India vs west Indies t20 series, India vs West Indies best Xi, India vs West Indies T20I predicted XI, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rovman Powel, India vs West Indies T20I records, India vs West Indies news, India vs West Indies updates, Cricket news, Kyle Mayers, Live Score, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, West Indies vs India, WI vs IND Live Streaming,  
Kuldeep Yadav has been in fine form for India in the white-ball games against West Indies. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Kuldeep Yadav, who has been in fine form in the white-ball matches in West Indies, has been dropped in the second T20I on Sunday in Guyana after the left-arm chinaman suffered an injury during training the previous day.

The Delhi Capitals spinner was among highest wicket-takers for India in the ODIs with seven wickets from three games including a four-fer. He was replaced by leggie Ravi Bishnoi on Sunday.

“We have a forced change. Kuldeep got a hit on the hand yesterday in the nets, it is not serious and just a precautionary measure. Ravi Bishnoi comes in place of him,” skipper Hardik Pandya informed during the coin toss.

The BCCI also issued an update on Kuldeep’s injury. “Kuldeep Yadav got hit while batting in the nets and was unavailable for selection for the 2nd T20I due to a sore left thumb,” BCCI wrote in a statement.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Pakistan Cricket Team Get Green Light To Participate In ICC World Cup 2023 In India

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

India Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs

4 hours ago admin
3 min read

Babar Azam Eyes Lanka Premier League As Preparation Ahead Of Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Why India Dropped Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies In Second T20I BCCI Gives Major Update

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Pakistan Cricket Team Get Green Light To Participate In ICC World Cup 2023 In India

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

India Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs

4 hours ago admin
3 min read

Babar Azam Eyes Lanka Premier League As Preparation Ahead Of Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

5 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights