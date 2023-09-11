Home

Asia Cup: Why Indian Team Will Prefer A Washout Against Pakistan Today?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4s match was pushed to reserve day due to heavy rain on Sunday.

The India vs Pakistan washout is always heartbreaking for fans as the teams do not face each other frequently and fans are desperate to see the teams battle it out on the field. Unfortunately, the first game between the two teams in the ongoing Asia Cup was washed out due to rain and there are high chances that the Super 4 game between the two arch-rivals will suffer the same fate.

The match was postponed on Sunday due to rain but the weather forecast for Monday is not great either and as per the recent update, it is raining heavily in Colombo and chances of play today are quite grim. India will be disappointed as they were in a great position at 147-2, courtesy of half-centuries by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

The chances of a full match look gloomy but fans will hope they at least get to see a curtailed game. However, team India will mostly prefer a washout instead of a shortened game. If India does not bat again, Pakistan will be given a target of around 180 in 20 overs, which is achievable in a T20 game. Also, the ground has taken a lot of rain in the past week or so and will be damp. Fielding at the boundaries will not be easy and will increase the risk of injuries which India would not want at any cost.

In terms of match results, India will still back themselves to win but Pakistan’s chances of winning will also improve. A defeat for India will put them in a troublesome position as they will then have to register big wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to stand a chance. There are rain chances in the following games as well so a lot of calculations will be done but India’s major concern will be the damp outfield as the team can’t afford to lose key players to injury with the World Cup just weeks away.















