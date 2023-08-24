Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Why Indian Wrestlers at Wrestling World Championship Will Not Play Under Tricolour

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Why Indian Wrestlers at Wrestling World Championship Will Not Play Under Tricolour After WFI Suspension – Check DEETS

This also means the Indian wrestlers at the upcoming Wrestling World Championship will not be able to participate under the tricolour and also the national anthem won’t be played.

WFI, WFI news, WFI updates, WFI suspended, Wrestling World Championship, Wrestling World Championship news, Wrestling World Championship schedule, Wrestling World Championship updates, Wrestling News
No tricolour, anthem at wrestling World Championship

Delhi: In the wake of failing to conduct elections on time of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the United World Wrestling has now suspended WFI on Thursday. This also means the Indian wrestlers at the upcoming Wrestling World Championship will not be able to participate under the tricolour and also the national anthem won’t be played. The elections for 15 positions on the WFI’s governing body were scheduled to be held on August 12 but the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections slated for Saturday till further orders following a petition of the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA).

The Indian wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships starting September 16 as the ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa.

However, demonstrations by Indian wrestlers over sexual allegations against the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and legal lawsuits from several state units led to the postponement of polls.

An ad hoc committee set up by the Indian Olympic Association is running the affairs of WFI at present.

Amid the protest by wrestlers over their sexual harassment allegations, UWW had warned in May that if elections to the Wrestling Federation of India are not held within the specified duration, it may suspend the federation.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleWhen And Where To Watch Online And On Tv
Next articleInter Miami Games FIXED? David Beckham QUASHES Rumours
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tamil Nadu’s first AI enabled Ultreon OCT with Angiography Co Registration System (OCT-ACR) was launched at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet

The Optical Coherence Tomography with Angiography Co Registration (OCT-ACR)...

Neymar to Come to India as Part of Al-Hilal in AFC Champions League 2023-24

Petrol Pump Owners Seek Removal of VAT, Revision of Dealers’ Margins: Rally for ‘One Nation, One Tax’

Petrol pump dealers from across the country have written...

Swadesh Conclave Felicitated Real and Reel Influencers

On the occasion of Amrit Kal and celebration of...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©