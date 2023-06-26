Menu
Why is BCCI Delaying Indias T20 Squad Announcement For West Indies Tour? Captain Rohit Sharma & Possible REASONS

There have been massive speculation that Rohit may step down as captain of all three formats.

India vs Sri Lanka: Fit Players Being Still ‘Rested’, Late-Night Team Announcements And Other Mysteries

Mumbai: Over the past year or so, transparency has been missing from the Indian team – be it selection or axing. With an ODI World Cup coming up in a little over three months, the Indian board is still not being transparent. When the squads for the Tests and ODIs for the West Indies tour were announced last week, one was expecting the T20 squad to be announced shortly – but that did not happen and that has raised major speculation. So what could be the possible reasons for not making the official announcement.

Captain Rohit Sharma: There have been massive speculation that Rohit may step down as captain of all three formats. That is the reason why Hardik Pandya was made to lead India in quaite a number of matches after last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Now that Rohit has been picked for the Tests and ODI squad as the captain of the side and because he would be there in the Carribbean, will he be asked to lead the side? At the moment, that seems obvious. That could be one of the reasons for the delay.

Fresh Faces: The Indian board could reward a few players with a national cap for the their brilliance in the IPL. There have been whispers that Rinku Singh may get the nod after his heroics in the IPL. A few other players like Tilak Verma and Jitesh Sharma would also be hoping for a national cap following their good show in the IPL. The Indian board may be unsure at the moment about who and how many IPL stars should get the nod. This also could be a reason.










