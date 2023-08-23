Why Jitesh Sharma Should be Given a Chance Over Sanju Samson For 3rd T20I vs Ireland?

Home

Sports

Why Jitesh Sharma Should be Given a Chance Over Sanju Samson in India’s Playing XI For 3rd T20I vs Ireland?

Ind vs Ire: For Jitesh to find a spot in the XI, Sanju Samson would have to make way.

Jitesh Sharma over Sanju Samson

Dublin: The Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian side has already sealed the three-match T20I series with a win on Sunday over the hosts. With the third and final T20I coming up on Wednesday, we could very well see changes in the India’s XI. So, what could be the possible changes. Shahbaz Ahmed is very much in line to get a game, but what about Jitesh Sharma – will he find a spot in the XI?

For Jitesh to find a spot in the XI, Sanju Samson would have to make way. Samson got his chances but failed to make a real impact. Will the side still persist with him or give Jitesh a chance? Ideally they should, at least they would get to how see how he goes about his business. Jitesh has made it to the Indian side on the back of a brilliant season in domestic cricket and the IPL. He is looked at as a finisher, something India are still looking for after MS Dhoni.

Also, one feels Samson and Jitesh can both play in the XI. For that to happen, Shivam Dube would have to be benched.

IND Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah – whose fitness has been a concern for many for the last 11 months – has looked comfortable in the eight overs across two matches but needs to decide on whether he wants to play the third game in five days even though it is a T20 affair.















