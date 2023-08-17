Why MS Dhoni Is Difficult For Bowlers To Read? Pakistans Mohammad Amir Explains

Home

Why MS Dhoni Is Difficult For Bowlers To Read? Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir Explains – WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni is the only captain in the world who has won all ICC trophies – T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy.



New Delhi: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir revealed why is it impossible for the bowlers to read Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a match in an unseen video that has gone viral recently on social media.

Dhoni, who led India to two World Cups (T20 and ODI) titles and one ICC Champions Trophy triumph, has been one of the best brains the sport ever witnessed. Although Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019, his aura will remain forever in cricket.

Amir, who has played against Dhoni on several occasions, opined that the bowlers find it difficult to read him because of his serious personality. “If you see his personality, it is very impossible to read him,” said Amit, who retired from international cricket in 2020.

Just as a batter tries to read a bowler while batting, similarly the bowlers do too while bowling and implies the strategies accordingly. “As a bowler, you sometimes try to read a batter’s face…is he under pressure or in tension,” explained Amir.

“I think, whatever he has achieved so far in his career is because of his calm and cool nature. I think he is one of the best wicketkeepers the world has ever seen. For India, he has always been the best,” added the 31-year-old who starred in Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy win.

However, Dhoni is still playing in the Indian Premier League and the 2024 season is likely to be his last in a more than two-decade-long cricketing career. Dhoni played IPL 2023 with an injured left knee and as soon as the tournament finished, he had immediate surgery.

The five-time IPL-winning skipper with Chennai Super Kings is currently enjoying his free time with his family and is often seen riding his huge collection of bikes and exotic cars from his large garage.

Asked what should have been Dhoni’s profession if not a cricketer, Amir felt the Indian would have been best suited in the army. “He should have been in the army because he has that serious look in him. If you notice, he hardly smiles,” added the Pakistani.















