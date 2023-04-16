Why Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Is Not Playing Suryakumar Yadav Reveals

Home

Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians in the absence of Rohit Sharma against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium.



Rohit Sharma is suffering from a stomach bug. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Shama missed their crucial encounter against kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday due to a stomach bug.

Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians in Rohit’s absence. “Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later,” Suryakumar said during the coin toss.

However, Rohit has been included in the impact player list for Mumbai Indians against KKR. Meanwhile, Suryakumar won the toss and decided to field first. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun also makes his Mumbai Indians and IPL debut on the day. Such a proud moment for father Sachin!

Rohit Sharma talking with Arjun Tendulkar before the game. pic.twitter.com/eotmI54ixX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2023

Rohit didn’t had a great start in IPL 2023. He scored 1 and 21 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in his first two games respectively. But the Indian skipper roared back to form with a brilliant 65 against Delhi Capitals. So far, MI have won just one game out of three matches.

Meanwhile, KKR are coming into this game after a fighting loss against Sunrisres Hyderabad in their last game. The Nitish Rana-led side have won two out of four games in IPL 2023 so far. Interestingly, Arjun and Sachin also became the first son-father duo to play in IPL.

MI vs KKR Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith











