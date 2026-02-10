Home

Rs 15600000000 T20 World Cup 2026 U-Turn: Why Pakistan backed out of boycott from India match, ICC has…

Pakistan cricket team have agreed to back down from their demand of ‘boycott’ of T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India in Colombo on Sunday.

The ICC have reportedly managed to save Rs 1560 crore with India vs Pakistan match going to take place on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

No financial penalty for Bangladesh Cricket Board

BCB to receive hosting rights of ICC event between 2028 and 2031

The Pakistan Government have taken a massive U-turn on their decision to ‘boycott’ Group A match against arch-rivals Team India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The Pak government announced their decision on Monday, allowing the national team to take the field against India after initially refusing permission earlier this month. Behind this Pakistan U-turn there is around Rs 1560 crore of business involved or $174 million, according to a media report in Indian Express newspaper. With Pakistan finally going ahead with their match against Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India, the ICC will save over Rs 1500 crore which it is expecting to generate from media rights from broadcasters, gate money from ticket sales as well as sponsorship revenue. The ICC revealed the conditions upon which led to the U-turn from Pakistan. The ICC had engaged both Pakistan Cricket Board as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board to resolve the issue which began earlier this month. “While reflecting on the Bangladesh cricket team’s unfortunate absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the global governing body for cricket reaffirmed BCB’s position as a valued Full Member, with a proud cricketing history and a vital role in the growth of the global game. The ICC also reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans to ensure that the national team’s non-participation in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup does not have any long-term effects on Cricket in the country,” an ICC statement read.The ICC revealed that there will be no financial penalty imposed on BCB after they refused to play their league matches in India in contravention to the Member’s Participation Agreement (MPA). Bangladesh wanted their Group C league matches to be shifted out of India and moved to Sri Lanka which ICC refused. They were eventually replaced by Scotland in Group C. “t is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter. It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact,” the ICC statement said. “The ICC’s approach is guided by its principles of neutrality and fairness and reflects the shared objective of facilitative support rather than punishment,” the statement added.The ICC also agreed to compensate Bangladesh by giving them the hosting right of additional ICC event – an Under-19 World Cup – between the years 2028 and 2031. “As part of this understanding, an agreement has been reached that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines and operational requirements,” the ICC revealed. “This reflects confidence in Bangladesh’s capability as a host and reinforces the ICC’s commitment to providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country. The ICC, PCB and BCB, along with other Members, remain committed to continued dialogue, cooperation and constructive engagement in the best interests of the sport. All stakeholders acknowledge that the spirit of this understanding is to protect the integrity of the game and preserve unity within the cricket fraternity,” the ICC added.

