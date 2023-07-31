Home

Why Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Should Rest During 3rd ODI Between India-West Indies

If it is all about experimenting – like coach Rahul Dravid said – India should opt to play without their big stars and see what happens.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

Barbados: It was embarrasing to see India lose to West Indies in the second ODI. Before the series started, India were overwhelming favourites and were expected to cleansweep the hosts easily – but that has not happened. Now with the series decider coming up, will India continue to rest premier batters – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? The two Indian batters were rested in the second game and we saw what happened, would the management risk it again? If it is all about experimenting – like coach Rahul Dravid said – India should opt to play without their big stars and see what happens.

Why Rohit and Virat should not play the 3rd ODI?















