August 29, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Why Team India Is Experimenting With Playing XIs? Rahul Dravid Explains

2 hours ago


Rahul Dravid will miss the first two games of Asia Cup due to injury. Shreyas Iyer is declared fully fit in Asia Cup 2023 camp.

New Delhi: India’s head coach revealed the reason behind India’s experiments in the playing XIs in the recent outings. He said that the candidates who were supposed to play at Number four and five (KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant), unfortunately, got injured together.

Team India along with Rahul Dravid is currently in Bengaluru’s Alur where the side is currently attending Asia Cup camp. Rohit Sharma-led team India will travel to Sri Lanka tonight.

“People talk a lot about experimentation but even before 18-20 months, I could have told who were the candidates for the number 4 & 5 – it was always between KL, Pant & Iyer but unfortunately all got injured together,” said Dravid in a press conference.

India will play their opener clash against arch rivals Pakistan on September 02 which will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and KL Rahul will miss the first and second match which will be against Pakistan and Nepal

“KL Rahul is progressing really well but will not be available for India’s first two matches against Pakistan and Nepal” added Dravid.

On the other hand, Dravid confirmed that Shreyas Iyer is completely fit and he had ticked all the boxes.

“Shreyas Iyer is fully fit – he has ticked all the boxes – batted & fielded a lot in the camp”added Dravid.

Here is India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson










