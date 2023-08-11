Why Tilak Varma Should Get Picked in Indias Asia Cup 2023 Squad if Shreyas Iyer is Not Available For Selection

Home

Why Tilak Varma Should Get Picked in India’s Asia Cup 2023 Squad if Shreyas Iyer is Not Available For Selection | EXPLAINER

Who knows, given his aggressive style of play, Tilak Varma could be India’s X-factor at the Asia Cup.

Tilak Varma For Asia Cup 2023 India Squad @Twitter

Florida: The Indian T20I squad has moved from Guyana to Florida for the final two T20Is versus West Indies. With India still trailing in the five-match series and needing to win the next two games, young Tilak Varma, who has been in ominous touch, would be one of the key players for the side. His form could very well decide the fortunes of India in the Carribbean. The young left-handeed batter has already amassed 139 runs after his first three T20I matches against West Indies and is the leading the run-scoring list. With the Asia Cup coming up in less than a month, India could actually look at Varma for the No. 4 spot in case Shreyas Iyer is not available for selection.

Why should Varma get picked in India’s Asia Cup squad in case Iyer is missing?

Temperament: The young lad seems to be having the right temperament and that is very important. Whatever he has shown us thus far, looks promising and he could be groomed as the future of the side. Who knows, given his aggressive style of play, he could be India’s X-factor at the Asia Cup.

Confidfence: If he gets picked for the Asia Cup squad, it will do wonders to his confidence as he will learn a lot from just being part of the dressing-room. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has recently backed Varma. Not just Ashwin, even former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has has said that he would not mind seeing Varma in the Indian squad.

Note: In the remaining two T20Is, Varma would have the opportunity of eclipsing a feat held by former India captain Virat Kohli. Kohli holds the record for Indian batter with most runs in a five-match T20I series – scoring 231 runs with 3 fifties in a series against England in 2020-21. Varma needs only 93 runs in the last two T20I matches to overhaul Kohli’s tally.















