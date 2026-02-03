Home

Sports

EXPLAINED: Why Uganda is being seen as a possible replacement for Pakistan

Pakistan Government confirmed on Sunday that they will participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 but will boycott their group-stage match against India on February 15 in Colombo.



T20 World Cup 2026: Why Uganda is being seen as a possible replacement for Pakistan

(Picture Credit: X)

ICC urged PCB to reconsider its decision

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

ICC is set to take severe sanctions on Pakistan

Uganda might replace Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan confirmed their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, but will boycott their group-stage match against India which is scheduled for February 15. The announcement put an end to speculation surrounding Pakistan’s involvement in the tournament but sparked fresh controversy. The decision by the Pakistan government came following Bangladesh were removed from the competition following their refusal to travel to India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had earlier requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), to move their matches out of India due to “security concerns,” but the tournament schedule remained unchanged. Pakistan’s stance is widely being viewed as a gesture of solidarity with Bangladesh.The ICC expressed its disappointment with Pakistan’s decision to boycott the match against India, In an official statement, the ICC urged the PCB to reconsider its decision. The governing body also asked Pakistan to take into account the long-term impact the move could have on the future of cricket in the country.As per sources, Jay Shah-led ICC is set to take severe sanctions on Pakistan. If the PCB fails to back down within the next 48 hours, the ICC could might impose a complete suspension from international cricket, similar to the ban imposed on South Africa in 19670s. Another option which might be considered is an “NOC freeze,” which would see the ICC refuse to issue No Objection Certificates to overseas players for the PSL, a move that could severely impact Pakistan’s flagship domestic league. Another possible measure is financial withholding, with the ICC freezing Pakistan’s share of its annual revenue, estimated to be around Rs 31,570,000,000 croreIn Pakistan are suspended from the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, Uganda are likely to be drafted in as a replacement, as they are currently the highest-ranked team outside the 20 qualified nations. A similar approach was adopted earlier this year when Scotland replaced Bangladesh in the tournament. Some unverified reports also claims that Bangladesh might make a surprise return to the T20 World Cup 2026 if Pakistan are suspended. All of Pakistan’s matches are scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, which aligns with Bangladesh’s earlier request for a change in venue.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/