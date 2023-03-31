Why You Should Not Make MS Dhoni Captain or Vice-Captain in Your Fantasy Team For GT vs CSK Match

Home

Ahmedabad: Being one of the most popular players in the world, MS Dhoni has to deal with pressure all the time. With Dhoni set to lead CSK in the 16th edition of the IPL, there is bad news for the Chennai-based franchise. As per an Indian Express report, Dhoni may not feature in the upcoming game against defending champions Gujarat Titans. And hence having him as captain or vice-captain in your fantasy team could be a big risk. It is best Dhoni is avoided in fantasy teams for tonight’s game.

GT vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

GT vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Gujarat Full Squad: Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Abhinav Manohar











